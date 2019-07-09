Freddie W. Ketron Sr., age 75, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1944, a son of the late Everette and Lola Shaffer Ketron, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Mr. Ketron was a retired painter, a member of First Trinity, and attended Trigg Street Church of God. Surviving include his loving wife of 51 years, Vera V. Ketron; daughters, Sandra Bryant and husband, Terry, Beverly Jones and husband, Randy, and Victoria Ketron; son, Freddie W. Ketron Jr. and wife, Jennifer; six grandchildren, Ashley Bryant, Hayley Bryant, Logan Jones, Ethan Ketron, Reece Ketron, and Blake Ketron; one great-grandson, Kamdyn Lee; sisters, Necy Millard and Judy Smith; and brother, Clifford Ketron. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Trigg Street Church of God with Pastor Steven Vaughan and Arthur Collins officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church. The family will be leaving in procession from Weaver Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, going to Mary's Chapel Cemetery for the burial. Pallbearers will be Randy Jones, Terry Bryant, Logan Jones, Ethan Ketron, Reece Ketron, and Blake Ketron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trigg Street Church of God, 333 Trigg Street, Abingdon, VA. 24210. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.