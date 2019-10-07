ABINGDON, Va. Clifford Scott Ketron, 85, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home. He was born October 29, 1933, in Washington County, Va., to the late Everett Ketron and Lola Mae Shaffer Ketron. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by six sisters and seven brothers. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Ketron; two daughters, Deborah Smith and husband, Rick, Carol Broyles and husband, Jim; one son, Walter L. Howell Jr.; three grandchildren, Christy Taylor and husband, Greg, Michael Pruitt and Devon Broyles; four great-grandchildren, Blake, Matthew, Dalton and Rylee; two sisters, Judy Smith and husband, Salem and Bernice Millard and husband, Bill; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Damascus Road Baptist Church, 18844 Jeb Stuart Highway, Abingdon, Va. 24211 or to Caris Healthcare & Hospice (www.carishealthcare.com). Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ketron.