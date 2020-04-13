Dianne Gragg Kerns, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 10, 1960, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Leonard Gragg. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She worked for over 11 years as a cafeteria worker in the Bristol Tenn. School System. Mrs. Kerns was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Colby Kerns. Surviving include her loving husband of 43 years, David Kerns; daughter, Megan Miranda and husband, Arie; sister, Tammy Beach; brother, Danny Gragg; and special friend, Megan Greene. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside for the family will be held in East Tenn. Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Hall officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Rural King seeks tax rebates from county
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
New report details Virginia COVID-19 cases
-
SW Va. has 1st COVID-19 fatality
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389