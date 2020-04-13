Dianne Gragg Kerns, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 10, 1960, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Leonard Gragg. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She worked for over 11 years as a cafeteria worker in the Bristol Tenn. School System. Mrs. Kerns was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Colby Kerns. Surviving include her loving husband of 43 years, David Kerns; daughter, Megan Miranda and husband, Arie; sister, Tammy Beach; brother, Danny Gragg; and special friend, Megan Greene. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside for the family will be held in East Tenn. Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Hall officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

