Psalm 46:10 He says, "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth." Colby Allen Heath Kerns, age 22, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1996, in Kingsport, Tenn., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Colby was an employee of T&B Construction and was of the Baptist faith. Colby was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Rosa Lee Kerns; and maternal grandparents, Dan and Elizabeth Gragg. He is survived by his parents, David Allen and Vivian Dianne Gragg Kerns; sister, Megan Kerns; long-term girlfriend, Megan Greene; and several aunts and uncles. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Herb Peak officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Nunn, Chris Cowden, Jake Kerns, Jeff Greene, Michael Meade, Eric Bunn, Tyler Bunn and Chance Nidiffer. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **