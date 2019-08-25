Psalm 46:10 He says, "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth." Colby Allen Heath Kerns, age 22, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1996, in Kingsport, Tenn., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Colby was an employee of T&B Construction and was of the Baptist faith. Colby was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Rosa Lee Kerns; and maternal grandparents, Dan and Elizabeth Gragg. He is survived by his parents, David Allen and Vivian Dianne Gragg Kerns; sister, Megan Kerns; long-term girlfriend, Megan Greene; and several aunts and uncles. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Herb Peak officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Nunn, Chris Cowden, Jake Kerns, Jeff Greene, Michael Meade, Eric Bunn, Tyler Bunn and Chance Nidiffer. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments