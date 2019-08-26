Colby Allen Heath Kerns, age 22, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Herb Peak officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.