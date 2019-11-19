Brenda Sue Bradley Kent, 66, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee following her extended battle with cancer. She was born in Bristol, Va., on June 12, 1953, daughter of the late Harry Lee Bradley Sr. and Ruth Duckett Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Legard Kent; sister, Eleanor Bradley; brothers, Harry Lee Bradley, Jr. and Charles "Willie" William Bradley; and son-in-law, Troy Malloy. Brenda was a resident of Bristol all her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an Administrative Assistant with Settlers Life for 26 years. She was an active member of the Salvation Army in Bristol, Tenn. She was kind and generous and had a servants heart. She was always there to help a family member, friend or member of the community. She loved to travel and volunteered in several areas at the Salvation Army where she attended church and was also a member of the Women's Home League. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Wendy Malloy and fianc�, Michael Spencer; her son, Cecil Lee Fyffe; two stepsons, Stephen Kent and Sterling Kent and wife, Maggie; daughter-in-law, Criss Kent; seven grandchildren, Kale, Kayli, Amber, Ashley, Austin, Victoria, and Connor; four great-grandchildren, Odin, Kegan, Tatum, and Gracie; sister, Carol Atkins and husband, L.B.; honorary mother, Mrs. Dorothy Steele; special nephew, Jack Bradley and wife, Loretta and their children, Jackson and Julia; best friend who was like a sister, Doris Sallie; special friends, Major Jerry and Mrs. Mullins; and several other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Salvation Army Chapel, in Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Johnny Dillard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's honor may be sent to the Salvation Army, 137 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Dr. Lee and all the Doctors of J.C.M.C. and B.R.M.C.; Gabby, Brian and everyone at Health South; all the other family and friends that assisted during Brenda's illness. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Kent and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.
