BRISTOL, Tenn. Caroline Sue Kenney, age 62, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born August 1, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio to Joseph and Beatrice Browning. She is survived by her two children, Ryan and Nicole with her nine grandsons and her siblings, Mary and Ken. She is now reunited with her mother and brothers Claude and Robert. She was a loving soul who was always smiling and loved her family above all else. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 26697 Old Saltworks Road, Meadowview, VA 26697 with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Military honors will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service prior to the service. Everyone will travel in procession to the cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Caroline Sue Kenney is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. (276) 623-2700.