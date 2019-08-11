BROADFORD, Va. George Edd Kell, age 94, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home. Edd drove a school bus for twelve years for Smyth County Schools. He owned and operated Kell's Trading Post in Broadford, Va., where he made a living selling guns and antiques for over 50 years. Edd was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dolly Kell; his wife of 56 years of marriage, Bessie Kell; daughter, Judith Kell Sebastian; three brothers, Isaac Kell, Jim Kell, and Walt Kell; three sisters, Bessie Neal, Patsy Wagner, and Ella Mae Smith; and four sisters-in-law, Elsie Gillespie, Lucille Maloyed, Mildred Maiden, and Grace Borders. Edd is survived by his two daughters, Sandy Kell and Barbara Osborne and husband, Sam; his son, Tony Kell; four grandchildren, Melissa Kell, Tony Kell Jr., Samantha Powers and husband, Shane, and Bill Rutledge and wife, Mollie; four great-grandchildren, Connor Johnson, Finley Powers, Brooks Rutledge, and Colt Powers; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Maiden officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the George Edd Kell family.