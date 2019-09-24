ST.PAUL, Va. Johnny N. Keith Jr., 57, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Johnnie Neil Keith Sr. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Alexander Chase Shoemaker. He is survived by his three daughters, Crystal Keith, and husband, Jeremy Thomas, of St. Paul, Virginia, Olivia Keith McCoy and husband, Adam, of St. Paul, Virginia, and Kayla Justus and husband, Chris, of Honaker, Virginia; mother, JoAnn Keith of St. Paul, Virginia; four sisters, Nancy Harris and husband, Thad, of St. Paul, Virginia, Trish Powers and husband, Tony, of Gray, Tennessee, Kathy Salyers and husband, Ronnie, of Norton, Virginia, and Pam Keith of St. Paul, Virginia; two brothers, Mark Keith and wife, Lisa, of Castlewood, Virginia, and Freddie Keith of St. Paul, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Lily Barva, Walker Justus, Brayden Justus, Kayleigh Justus, Johnny Riner, Ella Riner, Grayson Thomas, Mason Thomas, Reed McCoy, and Madelyn McCoy; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Johnny N. Keith Jr. will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Woody Scott officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Brian Powers, Trey Salyers, Floyd Mickles, Andy Mickles, Johnny Riner, Adam McCoy, and Mike Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be, Ronnie Salyers, Buck Powers, Todd Barva, David Crawford, Tom Dollarhyde, Raymond Halloway, and Roger Hill. Special "Thank You" to Dr. Amanda Moore and staff at Community Medical Care in Castlewood, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. On line condolences may be sent to the Keith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.