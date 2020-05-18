ST. PAUL, Va. JoAnn Keith, 82, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Dante, Virginia; daughter of the late Joe and Leona Carty Hurd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Neil Keith Sr.; one son, Johnny Neil Keith Jr.; two granddaughters, Amanda King and Angie Jones; and one great-grandson, Alex Shoemaker. She is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Harris and husband, Thad of St. Paul, Virginia, Trish Powers and husband, Tony of Gray, Tennessee, Kathy Salyers and husband, Ronnie of Norton, Virginia, and Pam Keith of St. Paul, Virginia; two sons, Mark Keith and wife, Lisa of Castlewood, Virginia and Freddie Keith of St. Paul, Virginia; one sister, Wilma Brunty of West Virginia; nine grandchildren, Michelle Powers, Tony Powers Jr. Amy Brown, Crystal Keith, Kayla Keith Justus, Oliva Keith McCoy, Trey Salyers, Meghan Salyers, and Jacob Keith; fourteen great-grandchildren, Abby Powers, Lily Barva, Mason Thomas, Grayson Thomas, Johnny Riner, Ella Riner, Madalyn McCoy, Reed McCoy, Nolan Brown, Camden Brown, Dawson Brown, Brady Brown, Walker Justus, and Brayden Justus; one special niece, Lisa McClellan; several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 50% of capacity gathering, Funeral Services for JoAnn Keith will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Woody Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Thad Harris, Trey Salyers, Tony Powers Jr., Tony Powers Sr., Ronnie Salyers, Johnny Riner, and Abby Powers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Halloway, Calvin Talford, Billy McClellan, Jacob Keith, Walker Justus, and Brayden Justus. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. A Radio Broadcast of the Funeral Service will be available on 88.9 FM while being able to remain in your vehicle at the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roger E. Jessee Community Food Bank, P. O. Box 988, Castlewood, Virginia 24224. Online condolences may be sent to the Keith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
