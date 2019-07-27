Patsy Marie Hammond Kegley, 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 17, 1936, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Kelly Roy and Bonnie Estelle Tolbert Hammond. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Clarence Edward Kegley; daughter, Karen Kegley Griffin; and two sisters, Francis Scates and Katherine Bourne. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She attended ETSU and was a teacher for over 30 years with the Bristol, Va. City School System. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel and enjoyed gardening and flowers. Patsy loved traveling across the United States. She is survived by her son, Jeff Kegley and wife, Michelle; granddaughters, Karena Lunsford and husband, Josh, Holly Tompkins and husband, John, Stephanie Chandler and husband, Cory; grandsons, Ethan Kegley and Blake Petersen Griffin and wife, Moriah; great-grandchildren, Emily, Lennox, Grayson and Abilyne; son-in-law, Steve Griffin; and sisters, Geneva Dillard, Gloria Lovegrove and husband, Larry; brother, John "Mickey" Hammond and wife, Emma; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The committal service and entombment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in The Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the health care professionals who cared for Mrs. Kegley during her illness, especially her sister, Geneva Dillard, who is truly an angel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 208 Crocket Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Kegley and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.