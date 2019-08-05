Freddie Fayne Kegley, 76, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Russell County, Va., on March 11, 1943, he was the son of the late Gordon Kegley and Mollie Hubbard Kegley Brooks. He was a 1961 graduate of Castlewood High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was member of Sulfur Springs Methodist Church in Dickensonville, Va., and was employed at Blue Ridge Kenworth in Abingdon, Va. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Faye M. Kegley; daughter, Valerie Rasnake; granddaughters, Emily Salyer and Megan Salyer, all of Lebanon; sister, Verta Monk of Castlewood, Va.; special son, James R. Marshall and wife, Denise, and their sons, Jackson and Nick Marshall, all of Abingdon. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Blue Ridge Kenworth. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jim Lyttle officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood with military graveside rites conducted by the Lebanon VFW Post 9864. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Hill United Methodist Church, 13022 Mtn. Road, Lebanon, VA 24266. Share memories and condolences with the Kegley family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.