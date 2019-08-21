TROUTDALE, Va. Roxanna Keesling, age 64, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Roxanna was born in Troutdale, Va., to the late Preston Ordean Barker and Pauline Rutherford Barker. She was preceded in death by her brother, P.O. "Butchy" Barker Jr. She attended the Blue Ridge Fellowship Church in Independence, Va. Roxanna enjoyed her flowers and camping. She also loved taking it easy on her front porch watching her hummingbirds and she loved her dog Bo. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Keesling, she was the love of his life. Also surviving are her son, Cameron Keesling and wife, Vicky, of Galax, Va.; her grandchildren, Colson, Brayden and Josslyn; and a special aunt, Lonnie Young. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Scott Flippen officiating. Interment will follow in Troutdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Keesling family.
