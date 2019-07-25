Lyndsey Dail Keesee, age 28, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1991, in Bristol, Tenn. Lyndsey was a graduate of Tennessee High School and attended Northeast State Community College. She was a former employee of Beef 'O' Brady's in Kingsport. Lyndsey was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and also formerly attended Volunteer Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents, Shawn and Susan Keesee; stepmother, Pam Belcher; grandparents, Dale and Liz Keesee, Betty and Benny Cornett; half-brother, Matthew McKamey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Jerad Morrell officiating. Pallbearers will be Jim Alderson, Dale Keesee, Mike Peters, Jeff Peters, Benny Cornett and Benji Cornett. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.