Burton W. "Buddy" Keesee GATE CITY, Va. Burton W. "Buddy" Keesee, passed away at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center on April 2, 2020, after an extended illness. He was the son of the late Luther and Lula Keesee, Chilhowie, Va. He was a member of Nottingham United Methodist Church. He was a licensed trainer and judge of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association. He graduated from Chilhowie High School, attended Hiwassee and Emory and Henry College. He served 4 years in the United States Air force and received an honorable discharge in May of 1961. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earnest Keesee, Gene Keesee, and Tommy Keesee; four sisters, Virgie Wilson, Norma Shuler, Patsy Brooks, and Mary Ann Curry; also, he lost two of his favorite buddies, Y2, his Tennessee Walking Horse, and Sissy, his Australian Shepherd dog. These two buddies gave him many hours of pleasure at home and in the show ring. He is survived by his wife, June Fogleman Keesee; brother, David (Edwina) Kessee; several nieces and nephews; a very special sister-in-law, Lou Fogleman Fowler, who was like the daughter he never had; along with three loving friends, Susie Ervin, and Lynn and Jennifer Taylor. Per his wishes he was cremated and a private graveside service will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va. at a later date. An online guest register is available for the Keesee family at www.gatecityfunearls.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Burton W. "Buddy" Keesee.
