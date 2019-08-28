Walden McKinley Keene, age 94, of North Tazewell, Va., died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. Born on June 29, 1925, in Buchanan County, Va., he was a son of the late Oliver and Laura Rowe Keene. He was a U.S. Army World War, II Veteran, serving in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rineland, and Central Europe during which time he earned the following citations, Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Award, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. Mr. Keene was the former owner and operator of Pigeon Branch Coal Company and Clinch Valley Coal Company. He was of the Baptist Faith, a former member of the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM #318 of Richlands, Va., the Kazim Shriners of Roanoke, Va., and the North Tazewell Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bob" Keene; three brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of sixty seven years, Evelyn "Boots" Keene; daughter-in-law, Carla Keene of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Don Keene and wife, Doris, formerly of Pounding Mill, Va., and currently residing in Bristol, Va.; sister, Freddie Creed and husband, Harold, of Washington County, Va.; grandchildren, Tyler and Kara Keene, both of Abingdon, Va.; special caregiver, Carrie Mitchell; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va., where funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, with Pastor Mike Rife officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va., where military graveside rites will be conducted by members of Barns Beavers VFW Post # 7136 of Tazewell, Va., and Virginia National Guard Honor Team of Gate City, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9559. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.

