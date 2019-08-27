Walden McKinley Keene, age 94, of North Tazewell, Va., died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va.

