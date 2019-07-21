ABINGDON, Va. Picture this: you're sitting in a quiet place. The mood is solemn. The people aren't saying much. Suddenly the energy shifts. The people start talking. Waves of laughter bounce off the walls. Bob Keene has entered the room. Anyone that had the pleasure of coming in contact with Bob will tell you that this scene is a familiar one. Never failing to crack jokes or inform you of how sharp you looked that day, Bob brought with him an infectious light that left an impression on countless people. No matter who you were or where you came from, he was always willing to share with you his passion for water skiing or sing you a song. Bob was born on January 18, 1957, in Richlands, Virginia, his parents, Walden and Evelyn Keene, raised him to be the kind and compassionate man that he was. Though he spent most of his life residing in small towns, Bob had the personality equivalent to the feel of a big bustling city, a little unpredictable but always entertaining. Between cultivating his love for music through his band "Gomer and the Three Pyles" and yelling "pull please" as he glided across the lake, Bob loved spending time with his wife, Carla Keene, and his two children, Tyler and Kara Keene. His time at home was always spent eating good food and watching Andy Griffith or whatever game was on at the time. Bob also enjoyed sharing his quick wit with those outside of the country in places like Florence, Italy and Santorini, Greece, as he traveled with his family. Sitting down for a nice meal, reflecting on "what did you learn today", and inevitably making friends with the waiter using his universal language of love and laughter, were his favorite things to do as he ventured through the Mediterranean. Bob had a fervent love for life. His palpable passion for everything he did was what made him so unique and extraordinarily memorable. He lived all of his days to the fullest and wanted everyone around him to do the same. Bob passed away July 16, 2019 with those that loved him so dearly by his side. His humor and kind spirit will live on through stories told by the numerous people he touched throughout his life. Wherever he is now, his hands are busy picking a guitar, preparing a ski rope for the next run, or helping someone do both. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Vansant Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Keene.