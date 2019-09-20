Billie Sue Kirk Johnson Shepherd Keene Cruey Keene, widow of her third husband, Delbert Rufus Williamson, of Richlands, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, the 17th day of September, 2019, at the ripe old age of 82 years old. She was born at Stone Creek, Lee County, Va., on February 7, 1937, and moved to Jewell Ridge, Va. in 1952, being the daughter of the late Albert Jerry Johnson of Blackwater, Va. and stepdaughter of the late Dixie Cecil Shepherd of Jewell Ridge, Va. She was the granddaughter of the late Elihue Kirk and Maggie Mae Crusenberry Kirk of Stone Creek, Lee County, Va. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Wayne Shepherd; her aunt, Bess Johnson Perry; her cousin, Hallie Perry Robbins; and her first husband, Thomas A. Keene Jr. She was a graduate of Richlands High School, class of 1956. She was a legal secretary to John W. McClintock Jr., Attorney, for 58 years, and operated the King Kone for 34 years. She loved the following: King Kone hotdog stand where she met many good people through the years and her work in the law office was wonderful; different types of music, gospel music was a favorite of hers, but especially bluegrass music so she could flatfoot; loved to sing and plunk on her guitar; played games on the internet, mostly solitaire; crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, search puzzles; animals in general but especially dogs; crocheting; antiques; American Brilliant Cut Glass; being patriotic; flowers, children, elderly people; estate sales, auctions; clothes, hats, shoes and jewelry; loved to type; and disliked sorry people. Surviving is her precious son, Thomas A. Keene III of Tazewell, Va; special friend, John W. McClintock Jr. of Richlands, Va.; special friend, Margaret Jennelle VanDyke; and her second husband, Larry Eugene Cruey of Fla. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Max Linkous officiating. Entombment will be private at the Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Billie Sue Kirk Johnson Shepherd Keene Cruey Keene is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.