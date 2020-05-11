Mrs. Arbutus Keene, age 97, of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an Abingdon, Virginia, nursing facility. Born on July 1, 1922, in Swords Creek, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Pearl Vance McNulty. A lifelong resident of Russell County, she was a graduate of Honaker High School and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Harold Keene; five brothers, Acie McNulty, Winfred "Peg" McNulty, Jay McNulty, Nicee McNulty, and Jim McNulty; and two sisters, Narcie Burke and Delphia Taylor. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Survivors include two children, Alma Jean Griffin and husband, Don, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, and Lynn Keene and wife, Charlotte, of Lebanon, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anna Donohoe, John Elliott, and Elizabeth Keene; special caregiver, Katie Ingle; sisters-in-law, Margaret Runyon, Henrietta Keene, Helen Keene, and Jean McNulty; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. In consideration of health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia services will be a private family gathering with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bristol man arrested on child porn charges
-
Ron Compton out as Grundy High School's girls basketball coach
-
Watch now: Amid pandemic closings, Dolly’s Diner in Blountville, Tennessee, is still cooking
-
The 2020 Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence Nominees
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.