Mrs. Arbutus Keene, age 97, of Lebanon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an Abingdon, Virginia, nursing facility. Born on July 1, 1922, in Swords Creek, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Pearl Vance McNulty. A lifelong resident of Russell County, she was a graduate of Honaker High School and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Harold Keene; five brothers, Acie McNulty, Winfred "Peg" McNulty, Jay McNulty, Nicee McNulty, and Jim McNulty; and two sisters, Narcie Burke and Delphia Taylor. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Survivors include two children, Alma Jean Griffin and husband, Don, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, and Lynn Keene and wife, Charlotte, of Lebanon, Virginia; three grandchildren, Anna Donohoe, John Elliott, and Elizabeth Keene; special caregiver, Katie Ingle; sisters-in-law, Margaret Runyon, Henrietta Keene, Helen Keene, and Jean McNulty; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. In consideration of health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia services will be a private family gathering with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Arbutus Keene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

