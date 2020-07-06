Mr. Marshall H. Keen, age 78, of Oakwood, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Lebanon, Virginia. Born on May 22, 1942, in Skeggs, Virginia, he was a son of the late George Howard and Jenny Belle Street Keen. A lifelong resident of Buchanan County, he was of the Christian faith. He was a retired coal miner, having formerly been employed by Island Creek Coal Company and a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his motorcycle, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Keen; brothers, Estil Keen, Ed Keen, Harve Keen, Kester Keen, and Dempsey Keen; and sisters, Naomi Keen, Ruby Keen, Hester Keen, Marie McClanahan and husband, Clifford, and Hazel Street. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Keen of the home; five daughters, Tina Lester and husband, Bobby of Rowe, Carol Robinson and husband, Mark of Abingdon, Marci Watson and husband, Ted of Mavisdale, Melissa Malenda and husband, Jim of Gray, and Susan Harmon and husband, James of Abingdon; two stepdaughters, Kristen Hale and Toni Hale; grandchildren, Jeremiah Lester and wife, Melissa of Oakwood, Katie Jo Dockery and husband, Mark of Nicklesville, Tiffany Vandyke and husband, Matt of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jake Robinson and wife, Brittany of Chilhowie, Talena Watson of Mavisdale, Emily Farmer and husband, Brent of Rosedale, JonBradley Ratliff and Alisha of Richlands; great-grandchildren, Jed and Penelope Robinson, Jordan and Kedric Dockery, and Selah and Reid Farmer; two sisters, Betty Lester of Oakwood and Sue Meadows of Baltimore, Maryland; two brothers, Carlos Keen and wife, Maxine of Roanoke and Cecil Keen and wife, Linda of Honaker; many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Brad Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery at Richlands, Virginia. Sons-in-law and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Willie Hylton will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
