ABINGDON, Va. Kala P. Kanitkar of Richmond, Va., died in her sleep at the Abingdon Health & Rehab Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020, where she was commonly known as "KK". Kala was born in Jinja, Uganda, to Dr. Dattatray and Sitabai Bodas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Prabhakar Vasudev Kanitkar; infant daughter, and son, Milind P. Kanitkar; sister, Prabha Joshi (Balaseb); brother, Madhav Bodas; brother-in-law, Chandrashekhar Marathe; and infant grandchild (twin to Kalina). In Richmond, Mrs. Kanitkar and her husband, Prabhakar, were devoted servants to the Indian Community. Kala received her nursing and Montessori training in London, England. There she was able to meet Queen Elizabeth. She went on to later teach and babysit many dear children who affectionately called her "Aji", which means grandmother. These children, now adults, hold a very dear place for Aji in their hearts. She is survived by her sons, Parag Kanitkar (Karen), and Amol Kanitkar; daughter-in-law, Swati Kanitkar; grandchildren, Kalina Ann Kanitkar, Tej Kanitkar and Adryana Lee Kanitkar; brother, Dr. Vinayak Bodas (Meera); sister, Sudha Marathe; brother-in-law, Dr. Dattatreya Kanitkar (Geera); sister-in-law, Kalpana Bodas; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to all the nursing staff of AHRC, for all their loving and attentive care shown to Mom over the past two and a half years. A celebration of life for Kala will take place in Richmond, Va., at the Hindu Center of Virginia. All family and friends of Kalaben's are welcome to attend. The Hindu Center will announce the service details at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Kanitkar Family.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...PATCHY AREAS OF BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... THE RECENT SNOWFALL AND MOISTURE ON AREA ROADWAYS COMBINED WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING AT OR BELOW FREEZING MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLACK ICE TONIGHT. THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA HAS THE GREATEST CONCERN GIVEN THE HEAVY SNOWFALL TODAY. ALSO, PATCHY FREEZING FOG IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. DRIVE WITH CAUTION TONIGHT AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY SECONDARY ROADWAYS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas