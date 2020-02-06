Kanitkar, Kala P.

ABINGDON, Va. Kala P. Kanitkar, 82, passed away at her residence in Abingdon, Va. on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie.

