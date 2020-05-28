Jack DeHart Kane Sr. Jack DeHart Kane Sr., age 91, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Jack was born to Ralph and Florine DeHart Cain in Bristol, Va. on August 28, 1928. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Grace "Betty" Williams Kane, and their three children, Jack D. Kane Jr., Grace Kane Johnson (David), and Lucy Kane Carter (Chris). He is also survived by nine cherished grandchildren, Lucy Johnson, Mollie Kane, Sara Carter, Caroline Johnson, John Kane, Katie Carter, George Johnson, Nathan Johnson, and Grace Carter; as well as his brother, Edward Mercereau, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wallace Mercereau and John Cain. Jack was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a gentle disposition and a generous, caring heart. Due to the pandemic, plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Shelter Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 13858, Tallahassee, FL 32317 or Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
