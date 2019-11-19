Ronald "Ronnie" Keith Justice Jr., age 68, of Gray, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Keith Justice Sr. and Betty Jane Buchanan Justice; and loving wife of 29 years, Corinna Bowers Justice. Ronnie was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School where he excelled in football and track. He is survived by his son, Brandon Justice and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Danielle Gross and husband, Justin; stepdaughter, Jennifer Copeland; grandchildren, Chandler and Carter Justice, and Aiden, Mason and Liam Gross; several stepgrandchildren; brothers, Daniel Justice and wife, Barbara, Randall Justice and wife, Kathy, and Kenny Justice and wife, Roslyn; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend, James Whitley. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Justice officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Justice and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
