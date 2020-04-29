Mr. Charles L. "Junior" Justice, age 91, of Oakwood, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Grundy, Virginia. Born March 16, 1929 in Panther, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Ledford and Dona Lockhart Justice. He had spent most of his life in the southwest Virginia area, and was owner and operator of Oakwood Market and Charlie's Small Engine. He was a member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church, where he had enjoyed serving the Lord as a deacon, children's director, and choir member. Survivors include his loving wife, Juanita Justice; one daughter, Donna Justice Fry of Honaker; two sons, Harry L. Justice and Joyce Fleming of Abingdon, and Daniel L. Justice and wife, Wanda of Marvin; seven grandchildren, Beverly Lynn Justice Jordan, Rebecca Justice Reynolds, Valerie Justice Ward, Angie Fry Lawson, Shannon Justice, Chad Justice, and Richard Fry; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren also survive. In consideration of health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia, services will be a private family gathering with the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens at Claypool Hill, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
In memory
