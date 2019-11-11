Oliver Gerald Joyner Sr. Was born on August 20,1929. He passed away peacefully at his home in Daytona, Florida, on October 31, 2019. He was born in Ocala and raised in the Jacksonville, Florida area but in 1974 he moved his family to Bristol, Virginia. There he served as a Lieutenant on the Bristol, Virginia Auxiliary Police Department until 1989. After the last 2 children were grown and he was preceded in death by his wife Bettie he moved back to Florida to start the last chapter of his life in Daytona. He spent his last 20 years happily married to Ellen Mandara Joyner. He fathered five children, Oliver Joyner Jr., Kathy J. Leikauf, Richard A. Joyner, Beckie J. Hicks and was preceded in death by Charles O. Joyner. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Micanopy Historical Cemetery in Micanopy, Florida, on Friday, November 15, 2019. A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Daytona Beach Drive In Christian Church.

