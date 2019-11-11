Oliver Gerald Joyner Sr. Was born on August 20,1929. He passed away peacefully at his home in Daytona, Florida, on October 31, 2019. He was born in Ocala and raised in the Jacksonville, Florida area but in 1974 he moved his family to Bristol, Virginia. There he served as a Lieutenant on the Bristol, Virginia Auxiliary Police Department until 1989. After the last 2 children were grown and he was preceded in death by his wife Bettie he moved back to Florida to start the last chapter of his life in Daytona. He spent his last 20 years happily married to Ellen Mandara Joyner. He fathered five children, Oliver Joyner Jr., Kathy J. Leikauf, Richard A. Joyner, Beckie J. Hicks and was preceded in death by Charles O. Joyner. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Micanopy Historical Cemetery in Micanopy, Florida, on Friday, November 15, 2019. A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Daytona Beach Drive In Christian Church.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
FIRST LOOK: 2019 election results
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
-
Andis wins Washington County sheriff's race over three others
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **