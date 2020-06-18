Mark Trevor Joyce, age 53, of Bristol, VAa.passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020. He was a native of Richlands, Va., and was a veteran of the United States Army. During his civilian career, he held multiple positions in finance management. Mark was fun-loving, quick witted, had a contagious laugh and captured the hearts of everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Krista Queen; his maternal grandparents, Elyhew James Stilwell and Saley Stilwell Fairbrother; and his paternal grandparents, Ingram and Mearl Joyce. Left to cherish his memories are his very special, loving, devoted and caring companion, Katreena Crosby; his parents, Billy Ray and Naomi Joyce, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; his three children, Logan Joyce and his fianc�e, Brittany Keene, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Kira and Aaron Joyce of the home; his sister, Valeria Beth Newberry and husband, Barry, and their children, Collin and Calli Newberry, all of Johnson City, Tenn. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the ICU staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Joyce and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

