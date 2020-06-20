Mark Trevor Joyce, age 53, of Bristol, Va., passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Joyce and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

