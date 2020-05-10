Ret. Lt. Col. Sarah Jordan, 90, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. After high school she pursued a career in health care and graduated from the Philadelphia School of Nursing. Sarah then served her country in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After 23 years of service she retired and went on to earn a Master's degree in Home Health Care and open her business on Nashville, Tenn. She then made a home in Florida where she enjoyed the beaches. Sarah returned to Bristol three years ago to be with her niece. Sarah was an avid golfer and philanthropist. She was very generous to her family and spent her time helping disabled veterans and the Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and James Jordan; sisters, Mary Ann Haney, Laura Johnson, Mildred Bickley and Eunice Sneed; brothers, Bobby Jordan, Pete Jordan and James Jordan, along with her nephew, Robert Ed Seals. Sarah is survived by her niece, Mary and husband, Herb Fernandes, of Bristol, Va.; four nephews, Daniel Bickley, Mark Haney, Bobby Jordan and Michael Haney; along with a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews. A military graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Price officiating and American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducing honors. The family would like to send a special thanks to Ballad Hospice and her caregivers for their loving care. Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport, is serving the Jordan family.

