Ret. Lt. Col. Sarah Jordan, 90, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. After high school she pursued a career in health care and graduated from the Philadelphia School of Nursing. Sarah then served her country in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After 23 years of service she retired and went on to earn a Master's degree in Home Health Care and open her business on Nashville, Tenn. She then made a home in Florida where she enjoyed the beaches. Sarah returned to Bristol three years ago to be with her niece. Sarah was an avid golfer and philanthropist. She was very generous to her family and spent her time helping disabled veterans and the Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and James Jordan; sisters, Mary Ann Haney, Laura Johnson, Mildred Bickley and Eunice Sneed; brothers, Bobby Jordan, Pete Jordan and James Jordan, along with her nephew, Robert Ed Seals. Sarah is survived by her niece, Mary and husband, Herb Fernandes, of Bristol, Va.; four nephews, Daniel Bickley, Mark Haney, Bobby Jordan and Michael Haney; along with a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews. A military graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Price officiating and American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducing honors. The family would like to send a special thanks to Ballad Hospice and her caregivers for their loving care. Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport, is serving the Jordan family.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bristol man arrested on child porn charges
-
Ron Compton out as Grundy High School's girls basketball coach
-
Watch now: Amid pandemic closings, Dolly’s Diner in Blountville, Tennessee, is still cooking
-
Macado's on State Street won't reopen,
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.