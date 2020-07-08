Diane M. Jordan, 75, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with our Lord on July 6, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and was a graduate of Tidewater Community College with an Associates in nursing to become a Registered Nurse. She retired as an administrator for Fresenius U.S.A. She was a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church. Diane enjoyed volunteering with the church, Bingo, playing cards with her neighbors and spending the winters with her many friends in New Smyrna Beach. She will be remembered most for her warm heart friendly smile and love of Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sansanese, Madeline Sansanese, Elmer Jordan Sr., and Hazel Jordan; brothers, Joseph Jr. Sansanese, and Gerald (Mildred) Sansanese; sisters, Joan (William) Greene, and Mary Lou (Frank) DiGiacomo; son, Timothy Jordan; and daughter-in-law, Virginia Bucklaew. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Elmer Jordan Jr.; daughters, Mary Louise Sansanese, and Wanda (Milton) Jordan; son, David Bucklaew; granddaughter, Jordan (Sadeq) Bagby; brotherinlaw, Chris (Joanne) Jordan; sisterinlaw, Kay Jordan, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A veiwing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. A service will follow, with the Rev. Richard Bawgus officiating at East Tennessee Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home directly or donations may be made in her name to St. Jude or Wheeler United Methodist Church, 211 Sanders St. Blountville, TN 37617. East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Diane M. Jordan.
