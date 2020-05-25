Legendary motocross rider, Ron "Wirehead" Jones, age 64, of Blountville, Tenn., did his final victory lap into heaven on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel. The committal service and entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home. (423) 989-4800 is serving the Jones family.

