Jones, Pauline Callie

Pauline Callie Jones, age 97, of Bristol, Va., passed away, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Oakmont Assisted Living. She was born in Ashe County, N.C. to the late Gardner and Etta Baugus Shepherd. She was one of seven children. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Jones; six brothers, Swansie, Dempsy, Clarence, Moody, Dale and Cecil Shepherd. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald E. and Larry Jones; grandchildren, Ronnie Jones, Paula Jones, Dillon Jones, Ethan Jones and Callie Jones; and four great-grandchildren. Pauline was a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church until moving away from Bristol in 2007. She returned to Bristol in 2019 to live at Oakmont Assisted Living. In her 97 years, she has outlived all her friends and generational relatives. The world was made a better place by her long, loving and gentle life. A private graveside service will be held in Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Jones.

