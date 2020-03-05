SALTVILLE, Va. Patsy Marshall Jones, 83, of Saltville, Va., passed away at her home on Thursday March 5, 2020. She had lived in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for several years and attended First Baptist Church of Pigeon Forge. Patsy was born on April 22, 1936, in Saltville, Va., the daughter of the late David W. Marshall and Allie Mae Marshall. She was employed by John W. Galbreath & Co., Marshall's Plumbing and Heating Supply, and retired from Olin Corp. She enjoyed her family and traveling. Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Marshall. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clarence R. Jones Jr. (C.R.); sons, Marshall Wayne Jones (Patricia) and James R. Jones (Kelly); daughter, Teresa J. Gillespie (Sam); five grandchildren, David R. Jones, Ashley Fullen (Hunter), Holly Jones (Anthony), Samuel Joseph Gillespie, and Christopher R. Gillespie (Kylie); three great-grandchildren, Cannon Blake, Skylar Matney and Jackson Fullen; and brother, William C. Marshall (Jeannine). Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie, Va., with the Rev. David Mumpower officiating. The family will receive friends at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service. Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Patsy Marshall Jones family.
In memory
