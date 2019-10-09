Mary E. "Polly" Jones, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Amos Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Gunnings Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

