Mary E. "Polly" Jones, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on September 15, 1938, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Sam P. and Gladys Hickman Jones. Polly worked for over 30 years for United Telephone Co./Sprint and then 10 years for BB&T Bank in Blountville. Polly was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church. She was a devoted Christian and accepted Christ at the age of 9. Survivors include her sister, Brenda White and husband, John; brothers, Herman Jones and wife, Joyce, and Sam P. Jones, Jr.; and nieces and nephews, Martha F. Isley and husband, David, Sara L. Jones, Chad White, Christopher White and wife, Amanda, and Samantha Jackson and husband, Andrew. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ray Amos, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Gunnings Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.