ATKINS, Va. Karen Ann Jones, age 62, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home in Atkins, Va. Karen was born on November 30, 1956, to the late James "Jack" Roop and Wanda Howell Roop. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jones. Karen was an avid NASCAR fan. She also enjoyed cooking and spending Thanksgiving, Christmas, and any other times she could with her family. She also loved her cats and always made those around her laugh and smile. She is survived by her daughter, Hope Jones and fianc�, Freddie "Dip" Cilbrith; sisters, Tessia Jones and husband, Bobby and Nancy Roop; niece, Jodie Jones; nephews, J.D. Hess and John Bowling; great nephew, Jackson Hess; stepchildren, Johnny and Donnie Jones; special cousin, Missy Sadler; and special friends, Jerri Foore and Jim Cox. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Karen's Home, 170 Old Tannery, Atkins, VA, 24311. Private burial will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Groseclose beside her husband, Donald. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jones Family.