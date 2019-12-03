Jones Jr., Robert "Bo" Stanley

Robert "Bo" Stanley Jones Jr., age 52, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 4, 1967, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tenn. Bo was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Katherine Jones and nephew, Christopher Hobbs. Survivors include his father, Robert Stanley Jones Sr.; sister, Donna Herndon; nephews, Joseph Hobbs and Jonathan Hobbs; great nephew, Hunter Hobbs; uncle, Eugene Jones; several cousins; and special friends, Miracle Coe and Lisa Mutter. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The interment will follow at Rooty Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.