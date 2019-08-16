Jimmy Jones, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Marion, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.