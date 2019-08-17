Jimmy R. Jones, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. Born on August 16, 1933, in Marion, Va., a son of the late Ralph and Dixie Roselyn Crewey Jones, he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He was the former owner of Goodman Jewelers, and was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Repass Jones. Surviving include daughter, Beth and husband, John; grandsons, Jesse, Drew, Ben, and Luke Glass. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home with the Rev. Raymond Amos officiating. The committal service and interment will be held 3:30 p.m. at Mount Carmel UMC Cemetery in Marion, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
