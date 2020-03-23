Howard Wayne "Pete" Jones, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 20, 2020. His battle with health issues were thankfully short. Pete Jones, as his friends and family knew him, had a true love for life and all it had to offer. He is survived by two brothers, two sisters, three nieces and one nephew. He also had many great nieces and nephews that loved him as much if not more as he loved them. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery with David Collins officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Mr. Jones has requested that this be a celebration of the life he loved. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
