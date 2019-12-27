George J. Jones, age 97, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1922, in Bluefield, W.Va., a son of the late George E. and Myrtle Umbarger Jones. He was a U.S. Army Air Force Veteran. George lived in the Bristol area since 1961 coming from Tazewell, Va. and was an accountant for SE Massengill. He was a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Shields Jones; and sister, Sharlene Harkleroad. Survivors include his sons, Sam Jones and wife, Rufa, and Daniel W. Jones and wife, Brenda; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Kelly, Libby Thomure and husband, Rusty. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at Eastern Heights Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Milhorn officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.