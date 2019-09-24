Floyd Earl Jones, 93, of Bristol, Tennessee, died on September 21, 2019, at his home. He was the son of Reeves and Almeda Morrell Jones. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Boyd Jones; infant son; and his siblings, Fred, Lester, and Lewis Jones, Martha Riley, Mary Mumpower, and Anne Hashbarger. He is survived by his sons and wives, Eugene and special friend, Becky Gregg, Clint (Beth), Les (Sandra), Myron (Teresa), and Kevin (Bonnie) Jones and his daughter, Karen (Billy) Edmison; his grandchildren, Brian (Sarah), Jason (Misty), Austin and Aubrey Jones, Gina (Norman) Hodge, Lukas (Amy) and Adam (Samantha) Edmison, Brittany (Seth) Slagle, Daniel Williams and Matthew Michaels; and his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Logan and Katelyn Jones, Morgan Hodge, Haley, Jase, and Samuel Edmison, and Ava Mae King. He is survived by two siblings, Betty Stine and Billy Jones; sisters/brother-in-law, Margaret (Emel) Atkins, Nancy Johnston, and Ann Boyd, and several nieces and nephews that meant so much to him. Floyd served our country in the U.S. Army as an Amphibious Engineer during World War II. Floyd retired after 36 years as an ice cream salesman for Pet Dairy. He loved raising chickens and a huge garden over the years. He was a member of Euclid Ave. Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was a devoted servant to our Lord by being a deacon, usher, and greeter during his church membership. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. His honorary pallbearers will be Marion Dugger and Deacons of Euclid Ave. Baptist, Kenny Wills, the employees of Pet Dairy and his chicken buddies. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Allen Roberts and Dr. Robert "Bob" Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends will leave Weaver Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, going to Crumley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his many caregivers especially, Marilyn Laws. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Building Fund at Euclid Ave. Baptist Church. Please send donations to EABC, 900 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.