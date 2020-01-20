10 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. 30 Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Proverbs 31: 10 & 30 Mrs. Clotilde Russo Jones, Bluff City, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her residence, after a lengthly illness. She was born July 2, 1928 in Capri, Italy. She married and became a U.S. Citizen after meeting her husband during World War II. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Matthew Jones; son, Bobby Jones; son-in-law, Richard Hodge; great- granddaughter, Latasha Hodge; mother, Elena Russo; brother, Giovanni Russo; and mother and father-in-laws, Carl and Laura Bell Jones. Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Laura "Loretta" Jones Hodge of Limestone, Tenn., Angela Jones Cairns and husband, Rick; sons, Timmy and Lawrence Jones of the home; sister, Elisa Vuotto of Capri, Italy. Four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews also survive. Clotilde retired from Gordon Garment Company after 30 years. She was a 20 year employee of Olive Garden in Johnson City, Tenn. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Bristol, Va. A Graveside service and interment to honor the life of Clotilde Jones will be conducted at 4:30 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery Bluff City, Tenn. with Pastor Jim Perkins officiating. Active pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers, Eda Buchanan of Kingsport, Tenn., Betty Bare Thomas and Gail, Sister Mary Ann Nutterville, Carolyn Sigman Ballard, Brenda Sigman Detrick. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Tetrick Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618 to help cover expenses or The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.