Mr. Billy Reeves Jones, age 88, of 732 Bullock Hollow Road, Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. Billy was born July 1, 1931, a son of the late James Reeves and Almeda Morrell Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and attended Weavers and Bluff City High School. He was a retired employee of Hamrick Mobile Homes and owner of B&E Mobile Home Service. Mr. Jones served as a Jump Sergeant in the 101st Army Airborne Division. He faithfully attended Sunrise Baptist Church. Mr. Jones was a farmer at heart and enjoyed the harvest, which he would share his crops with all the neighbors. He always shared more than he received. He was a family man and deeply cared for his children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kennedy Jones; sons, Melvin Jones and Clay Jones; brothers, Fred, Lester, Lewis, and Floyd; sisters, Martha, Mary, Anne, and Frances Agnes; granddaughter, Bethany Emmert. Survivors include his sister, Betty Stine, who loved him dearly; daughters, Paula Jones Campbell and her husband, children, and grandchildren, and Mona Gay Jenson; sons, Mike Jones and his wife and daughters, Billy R. Jones II and children; grandson, Lindsey Jones and his family; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will immediately follow in Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, keeping in tradition with our Dad's heart to give back. He would want you to help others. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Bristol police monitoring rumors of protests and destruction
-
Update: Richlands man charged with lying to investigators after explosives found
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.