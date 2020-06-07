Jones, Billy Reeves

Mr. Billy Reeves Jones, age 88, of 732 Bullock Hollow Road, Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will immediately follow in Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, keeping in tradition with our Dad's heart to give back. He would want you to help others. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
