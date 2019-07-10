SALTVILLE, Va. Zola Smith Johnson, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1926, in Saltville, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gay Smith; daughter, Dorothy J. Patrick; sisters and brothers, Doris Poore, Vernon Smith, Reese Smith, Frankie Swartz, Judy Reynolds, and Diane Dye; and son-in-law, Joe Lewis. She is survived by her three daughters, Eva J. Lewis of Chilhowie, Va., Brenda J. Carter and husband, Tom, of Saltville, Va., and Debra J. Heath and husband, Bill, of Glade Spring, Va.; special great-granddaughter, Madison Leigh Patrick; grandchildren, Roger Helton of Chilhowie, Va., Heather Lewis of Chilhowie, Va., Tracy Carter of Tyler, Texas, Stephanie Burke of Meadowview, Va., and Adam Heath of Bristol, Va.; great-grandchildren, Josh, Justin, and Jacob Helton, Skylar Trivette, Kellie Patrick, Zack Buchanan, and Alyssa Heath; and sister, Dottie Neal. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Mount Rose Cemetery with Hospice Chaplain Helen Walker officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. The grandchildren will be serving as pallbearers. Special thanks to Mountain States Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Zola Smith Johnson family.