Ronald Peter Johnson Sr. Ronald Peter Johnson Sr. (Retired U.S.A.F) passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. at the age of 81. He was born in Abingdon, Va., to William Jenner Johnson Jr. and Isabel Lyon Johnson. Pete proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He attained the rank of Master Sargent and was a Vietnam veteran. Upon military retirement he joined the John Hancock Ins. Co. Survivors include wife, Joyce of Orlando, Fla., son, Ronald Jr. (Mary); daughter, Cindy Johnson White (Bobby) of Bristol Tenn.; grandchildren, Wendy, Heather, Amy, Steven, Jennifer; and five great- grandchildren. He leaves behind three brothers, Mike (Travis) of Gainesville, Ga., Tommy (Brenda) of Apopka, Fla. David (Brenda) and sister Judy Johnson Haga of Bristol, Tenn.; four nieces; two nephews; and one aunt, Lula Lee Lyon Ball of Gallatin, Tenn. Pete was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Isabel Johnson of Bristol, Tenn., and Mildred (Milly) Johnson (USAF) mother of Ronnie and Cindy. At Pete's request, no services will be held. His final resting place will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla. Arrangements are under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, Fla.
