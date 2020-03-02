Mrs. Mary E. Johnson departed this life on Thursday, February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Community Church Glade Spring, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Glade Spring,Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Mt. Calvary Community Church. Professional service and care of Mrs. Mary E. Johnson and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.

