Johnson, Mary E.

Mrs. Mary E. Johnson departed this life Friday, February 28,2020, after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional services and care of Mrs. Mary E. Johnson and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments